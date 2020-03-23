US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections

U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.

