NY Gov Cuomo warns 16,000 New Yorkers will die due to coronavirus, urges fellow guvs for action

PTI | New York | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged fellow governors in the US to take quick action against the deadly coronavirus, cautioning that their cities could also face situations like that in New York where some 16,000 people may die due to the infection by time the virus pandemic runs its course. Cuomo, at his daily press briefing on the pandemic, cited fatality estimates projected by a group funded by the Gates Foundation.

According to these projections, 93,000 Americans and 16,000 New Yorkers will pass away by the time the pandemic is over. "And what would that mean to New York? That would mean about 16,000. Frankly, that would mean that New York is only 16 percent, roughly, of the number of deaths. I don't even understand that since New York is so much higher right now," he said.

"But what that does say to the rest of the nation is, this is not just New York. If you believe these numbers, 16,000 deaths in New York, that means you're going to have tens of thousands of deaths outside of New York." "So to the extent people watch their nightly news in Kansas and say well this is a New York problem, that's not what these numbers say. This says it's a New York problem today. Tomorrow it's a Kansas problem, and a Texas problem, and a New Mexico problem. That's why I say to my fellow governors and elected officials all across this country, look at us today, see yourself tomorrow," he said. Cuomo voiced concern that overall the number of conformed coronavirus cases continue to go up in the state.

He, however, noted that he is proud of the number of tests the state is now doing. "…the more you test the more good you're doing," he said adding that 220,000 people have been tested in total and total cases now stand at 83,712.

Of these, 12,000 people are currently hospitalized, 1,200 more than the previous day, 3,000 in ICU. New York city's mayor Bill de Blasio stressed it has to brace for a "real upsurge' in COVID-19 cases beyond the "demarcation line, D-Day" of April 5.

He underscored that the city is working hard to stay ahead of the problem and recognizes the "challenges in the next few weeks." As of April 1, there were 45,707 COVID-19 cases, 9,775 hospitalizations and 1,374 deaths in New York. "I've talked about this Sunday, April 5th as a crucial, crucial day, and I've done that for a reason. I want everyone to understand it. It's not to be alarmist, it's to focus the energies of our national government, to focus the attention of everyone who can help us, to help them understand how important it is to maximize support for New York City by this Sunday," he said.

"And then in the days immediately following as we prepare for a real upsurge." The mayor said that in preparing for the "demarcation line, that D-Day" of April 5, he wants to ensure that the city is ready and has sufficient medical supplies such as protective gear, ventilators for the days and wells ahead for all hospitals in New York City and for all the first responders. He noted that the city still needs 3.3 million N-95 masks, 2.1 million surgical masks, 100,000 isolation gowns, 400 more ventilators "to be in place by Sunday to prepare us for the week ahead." The city would also need to build out an additional number of 65,000 hospital beds by the end of April.

Cuomo said that the impact of minimal social distancing would mean that the state requires 110,000 beds and 37,000 ventilators to treat the COVID-19 caseload but high compliance with social distancing could slightly reduce that number to 75,000 COVID beds and 25,000 ventilators. Not happy with the compliance of social distancing requirements, Cuomo said the state is going to take more dramatic actions and will close down the New York City playgrounds.

