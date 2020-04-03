Left Menu
Development News Edition

DreamHack Masters 2020 moves online, schedule updated

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:05 IST
DreamHack Masters 2020 moves online, schedule updated
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 is moving online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to the ongoing health and safety concerns in the world, and in the interest of the safety and health of our players and staff, DreamHack Masters has been rescheduled and moved to an online format in order to fulfill our promise of bringing the CS:GO community the world's best action," DreamHack announced Friday on its website.

DreamHack Masters Spring has a total prize pool of $300,000 and includes teams in Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Play is split into two periods, or seasons, from May 19-30, with the group stage of the regional championships in Europe and North America running in parallel, and the playoffs taking place between June 8-14. The Asian and Oceanic championships run in parallel between June 2-7.

The regionally split prize pool is chopped up as $160,000 for Europe, $100,000 for North America, $20,000 for Asia and $20,000 for Oceania. Each region will run qualifiers running between April 16-20. To qualify for DreamHack Masters Spring, teams must have been issued an invite. The winners of DreamHack Open Leipzig and Anaheim, as well as teams on the World Ranking, are also included.

Confirmed teams for 2020 include Astralis, mousesports, Fnatic, G2, FaZe, Vitality, NiP, ENCE, coL, BIG, Mad Lions, North, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G, FURIA, MIBR, TyLoo, ViCi Gaming, Renegades and Order. Qualifiers for all regions will run between April 16-20, and all regions will feature both an open and a closed qualifier portion.

DreamHack said Friday it would have more information on qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Civil services associations form 'Caruna' to fight coronavirus

Associations representing officers of central civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service IAS and the Indian Police Service IPS, have formed an initiative called Caruna to support and supplement the governments efforts in fi...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...

43 more test positive for virus in Mumbai; death toll 19

With 43 more people testing positive, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 278 while the death toll in the city due to the infection reached 19 on Friday. These 43 new cases also included 14 patients who were found to be p...

Solidarity? When it comes to masks, it's every nation for itself

From government stock seizures to sales to the highest bidder on airport tarmacs, the hunt for face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak has become a global free-for-all where the rules of fair play no longer apply. Officials worldwide were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020