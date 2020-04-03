DreamHack Masters 2020 moves online, schedule updated

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 is moving online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to the ongoing health and safety concerns in the world, and in the interest of the safety and health of our players and staff, DreamHack Masters has been rescheduled and moved to an online format in order to fulfill our promise of bringing the CS:GO community the world's best action," DreamHack announced Friday on its website.

DreamHack Masters Spring has a total prize pool of $300,000 and includes teams in Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania. Play is split into two periods, or seasons, from May 19-30, with the group stage of the regional championships in Europe and North America running in parallel, and the playoffs taking place between June 8-14. The Asian and Oceanic championships run in parallel between June 2-7.

The regionally split prize pool is chopped up as $160,000 for Europe, $100,000 for North America, $20,000 for Asia and $20,000 for Oceania. Each region will run qualifiers running between April 16-20. To qualify for DreamHack Masters Spring, teams must have been issued an invite. The winners of DreamHack Open Leipzig and Anaheim, as well as teams on the World Ranking, are also included.

Confirmed teams for 2020 include Astralis, mousesports, Fnatic, G2, FaZe, Vitality, NiP, ENCE, coL, BIG, Mad Lions, North, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G, FURIA, MIBR, TyLoo, ViCi Gaming, Renegades and Order. Qualifiers for all regions will run between April 16-20, and all regions will feature both an open and a closed qualifier portion.

DreamHack said Friday it would have more information on qualifiers.

