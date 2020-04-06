Europe needs 'self-sufficiency' in mask production: Merkel

Europe needs 'self-sufficiency' in mask production: MerkelPTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:10 IST
Europe must develop "self-sufficiency" in producing masks "as something that we learn out of this pandemic" of COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday
"Regardless of the fact that this market is presently installed in Asia... we need a certain self-sufficiency, or at least a pillar of our own manufacturing" in Germany or elsewhere in the European Union, Merkel told reporters in Berlin.
