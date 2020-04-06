New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended shutdown in the epicenter of America's deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was "effectively flat" for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29

"Now is not the time to be lax," he told reporters.

