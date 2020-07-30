DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 30

For other diaries, please see:

THURSDAY, JULY 30 ** BANGKOK - Thailand's finance ministry holds a briefing on the economy and updated forecasts. - 0600 GMT ** MADRID - Spain's health minister Salvador Illa to address parliament's health commission - 1000 GMT

FRIDAY, JULY 31 ** GENEVA, Switzerland - World Health Organization's Emergency Committee, composed of independent experts led by Didier Houssin, convenes to review whether the coronavirus outbreak emergency declared on Jan. 30 still constitutes a public health emergency of international crisis (PHEIC). ** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa hosts a virtual conference "Harnessing science, technology and innovation in response to COVID-19 - a national and international effort". - 0700 GMT ** SOFIA - Bulgarian finance ministry publishes state budget execution forecast for first seven months - 1600 GMT SALZBURG, Austria - Austria's minister for the EU receives vice president of the European Commission, European parliament member McAllister (to August 1). VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 ** ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara delivers an address to the nation during the country's national holiday - 2000 GMT MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT.

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

MONDAY, AUGUST 11 LILONGWE - Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (to Aug. 12)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo is scheduled to deliver state of the union speech at the parliament, unveiling the 2021 budget and the government's economic agenda for the next year. PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12).

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.