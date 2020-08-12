Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Dept watchdog finds fault in conduct of U.S. Ambassador to Britain

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department's inspector general has found, judging that morale in some parts of the mission has dropped.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:37 IST
State Dept watchdog finds fault in conduct of U.S. Ambassador to Britain
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@USAmbUK)

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department's inspector general has found, judging that morale in some parts of the mission has dropped. In a report published on Wednesday, the inspector general's office said it asked the relevant State Department bureau to conduct further review based on its findings and take action, a recommendation the agency disagreed with.

"Offensive or derogatory comments, based on an individual's race, color, sex, or religion, can create an offensive working environment and could potentially rise to a violation of EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) laws," it said. A billionaire with no prior diplomacy experience, Johnson was appointed to the coveted post of ambassador to Britain, one of Washington's closest international partners, in August 2017. He is co-owner of U.S. football team the New York Jets.

The inspector-general's office said it found that Johnson's 'demanding and hard-driving' management style had a negative impact on morale in some sections of the embassy. The report also gave examples of how Johnson's conduct "did not always model the principles of the Department."

"For example, some embassy staff told OIG that when the Ambassador was frustrated with what he interpreted to be excessive staff caution or resistance to suggestions about which he felt strongly, he sometimes questioned their intentions or implied that he might have them replaced," the report said. "This caused staff to grow wary of providing him with their best judgment."

The State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs said it did not believe a formal assessment was required, and that instead all staff, including the chief of mission, should undertake training to "heighten awareness on these important issues," according to the report.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit

Understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients plagued a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century, a newspaper investigation...

Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defence industry

Israel said Wednesday it foiled a cyberattack targeting its defense industry by a shadowy group that the U.S. has linked to North Korea. The Israeli Defence Ministry said hackers with the Lazarus Group built fake profiles on the LinkedIn so...

Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the sons mother also tested positive. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shake off stimulus doubts; gold whipsawed

Global stocks rose on Wednesday and were poised to end at their highest since February, as investors kept betting on more stimulus in the United States despite doubts, while gold was whipsawed and silver clawed back from a massive drop. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020