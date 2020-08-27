Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peace talks between Afghan officials, Taliban to start in September

Peace talks between warring Afghan sides will begin in September said the country's top peace negotiator on Thursday in Kabul, a crucial diplomatic process needed to end about two decades of war in Afghanistan. U.S. President Donald Trump's team has been pushing both sides to resolve difference and sit across the negotiating table, paving way to end one of America's longest war.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:44 IST
Peace talks between Afghan officials, Taliban to start in September
File Pic Image Credit: ANI

Peace talks between warring Afghan sides will begin in September said the country's top peace negotiator on Thursday in Kabul, a crucial diplomatic process needed to end about two decades of war in Afghanistan. Abdullah Abdullah, a prominent politician and the chairman High Council for National Reconciliation said the Afghan officials were ready to hold talks with the Taliban from September.

His comments come at a time when prospect of peace talks between were looking bleak over the issue of last batch of Taliban prisoner release. U.S. President Donald Trump's team has been pushing both sides to resolve difference and sit across the negotiating table, paving way to end one of America's longest war.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New season of "Fortnite" is here, Apple users miss out

Epic Games launched the new season of hit video game Fortnite on Thursday, pitting Marvel super heroes against Fantastic Four-villain Galactus in the first update to exclude iPhone and iPad users due to a legal fight with Apple Inc.Many use...

Indian Railways to become 'Atma Nirbhar', set to meet all energy needs and install 20 GW solar plants by 2030

Indian Railways would meet its energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with key stakeholders on Thursday, adding that solar plants of 20 GW capacity would be...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

3 arrested for making country bombs to kill wild animals

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making country bombs to kill wild animals entering farms in Mettupalayam, 40 kms from here, sources in the forest department said. Search is on for the kingpin of the crime, they said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020