Central Bank of India fraud case: CBI carries out searches at pvt firm's office in Mumbai

The CBI has carried out searches at four locations in Mumbai after booking a private company, Spanco, for an alleged fraud of Rs 103 crore in the Central Bank of India, officials said on Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the residence of the company's chairman-cum-managing director Kapil Puri and the other accused, including Puri's wife Kavita, and the company's office in Mumbai's Sion West, they said

"It is alleged that the accused hatched a conspiracy between themselves, diverted the loan amount to its group companies and further transferred it to the personal accounts of the promoter, his family members etc. Thus, they cheated the Central Bank of India to the tune of Rs 103.27 crore (approximately)," a CBI spokesperson said here

The searches concluded late on Wednesday night, the officials said.