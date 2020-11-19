TMC worker stabbed, crude bombs hurled; BJP blamed for killing
TMC's district president Jyotipriyo Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership. "He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality, and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time," Mallick, also a state minister, said.PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:53 IST
A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly killed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, police said on Thursday. Akash Prasad, 22, was stabbed multiple times and then crude bombs were hurled at him, they said.
The incident happened on Palghat Road near the Jagaddal police station in Bhatpara late on Wednesday, police said. When taken to a hospital he was declared dead, they said.
The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the killing, alleging that it was an attempt to create panic among the party's supporters in the area that has seen several violent clashes in the last one-and-a-half year. TMC's district president Jyotipriyo Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership.
"He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality, and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time," Mallick, also a state minister, said. BJP leader Arjun Singh rubbished the allegation.
"The deceased had several criminal cases pending against him. BJP is in no way involved," Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Singh
- Jyotipriyo Mallick
- BJP
- North 24
- Singh
- the Lok Sabha MP
- Mallick
ALSO READ
BJP president slams Cong leaders over arrest of Arnab Goswami
Goswami's arrest shows MVA govt's 'Emergency-era' mindset: BJP
Arnab's arrest: Cong slams BJP for 'selective outrage', says law will take own course
BJP demands dismantling of district development authorities in Uttarakhand
New book to document journey of BJP, Modi’s current popularity