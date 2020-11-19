Left Menu
TMC worker stabbed, crude bombs hurled; BJP blamed for killing

TMC's district president Jyotipriyo Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership. "He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality, and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time," Mallick, also a state minister, said.

19-11-2020
A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly killed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, police said on Thursday. Akash Prasad, 22, was stabbed multiple times and then crude bombs were hurled at him, they said.

The incident happened on Palghat Road near the Jagaddal police station in Bhatpara late on Wednesday, police said. When taken to a hospital he was declared dead, they said.

The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the killing, alleging that it was an attempt to create panic among the party's supporters in the area that has seen several violent clashes in the last one-and-a-half year. TMC's district president Jyotipriyo Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership.

"He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality, and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time," Mallick, also a state minister, said. BJP leader Arjun Singh rubbished the allegation.

"The deceased had several criminal cases pending against him. BJP is in no way involved," Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, said..

