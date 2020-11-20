Anomalies found in data puts census deadline in jeopardy

Left Menu
The director of the Census Bureau said on Thursday that irregularities have been found during the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census, a development that jeopardises the statistical agency's ability to meet a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:53 IST
The director of the Census Bureau said on Thursday that irregularities have been found during the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census, a development that jeopardises the statistical agency's ability to meet a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The Census Bureau already was facing a shortened schedule of two and a half months for processing the data collected during the 2020 census — about half the time originally planned. The Census Bureau would not say Thursday what the anomalies were or publicly state a new deadline for the apportionment numbers.

“These types of processing anomalies have occurred in past censuses," Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said in a statement. “I am directing the Census Bureau to utilise all resources available to resolve this as expeditiously as possible. As it has been all along, our goal remains an accurate and statistically sound Census." The Census Bureau said it would not comment further. “This is not surprising to me at all," said Robert Santos, president-elect of the American Statistical Association, in an email. “The notion that the 2020 Census data could be processed in half the time scheduled given all the obstacles & challenges that Census Bureau encountered defies logic." Missing the December 31 deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers would be a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed.

Once the president receives the numbers by the December 31 deadline, the president has about a week or so from the start of the next Congress to transmit them to the House. If the Census Bureau delays turning in the apportionment numbers because of the processing problems, that transfer of the numbers could take place after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Trump's apportionment order has been found unlawful by three courts — in New York, California and Maryland. The Justice Department has appealed to the Supreme Court, which is hearing arguments at the end of the month.

