NCW chief meets UP DGP, discusses women safety issues

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police H C Awasthy and discussed issues related to women safety in the state, including the status of pending complaints, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Sharma was on an official visit to Uttar Pradesh from January 18 to January 20, during which she inquired into complaints made regarding various issues related to safety of women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in its statement.

''During her visit she met with Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, H C Awasthy and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including the status of pending complaints,'' it said.

Sharma also highlighted the issue of pending complaints on which the commission has not received any report from the police, the statement said.

''The DGP assured that SPs (superintendents of police) of all districts concerned will be directed to apprise about the action taken in these matters and the reports will be sent to the commission at the earliest,'' the NCW said, adding that Sharma stressed on the need for gender sensitisation among police personnel. ''The DGP assured the chairperson that gender sensitisation of police officials will be conducted all over the state in collaboration with the National Commission for Women,'' it said.

The commission said the DGP apprised Sharma about the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh Police for security of women, including '112' emergency helpline number, Mission Shakti and the state police's Safe City Project . On timely filing of action taken reports, the DGP assured the NCW chairperson that the commission will receive these reports on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)