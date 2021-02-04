Left Menu

Venezuela says it has released detained Guyanese fishermen

Their release was due to a number of factors, including President Irfaan Ali's leadership in seeking their release, in the support Guyana received from the Caribbean Community, my communication with the Venezuelan government and President (Nicolas) Maduro's commitment to friendship and good relations with Guyana and the Caribbean," Todd said. Todd said the fishermen should be back in Guyanese waters on Thursday.

Venezuela says it has released detained Guyanese fishermen
Venezuela said on Wednesday that it had released a group of 12 Guyanese fishermen who were detained in late January, in what was the latest flare-up in the South American nations' long-running border conflict.

The dispute has intensified in recent years as Guyana has started developing offshore oil reserves near the contested areas. Venezuela claims much of eastern Guyana, which is ardently rejected by its neighbor. Venezuela said it arrested fisherman on the two fishing boats for being in its territorial waters. Guyana said the vessels were not in Venezuelan waters. In a statement posted on Twitter, Venezuela's foreign ministry called the Tuesday release a "measure of grace in response to the sincerest interest that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace," thanking several Caribbean countries for their intermediation between the Venezuela and Guyana on the matter.

Guyana's foreign minister Hugh Todd had earlier confirmed the fishermen's release. "Their release was due to a number of factors, including President Irfaan Ali's leadership in seeking their release, in the support Guyana received from the Caribbean Community, my communication with the Venezuelan government and President (Nicolas) Maduro's commitment to friendship and good relations with Guyana and the Caribbean," Todd said.

Todd said the fishermen should be back in Guyanese waters on Thursday.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

