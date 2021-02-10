Left Menu

U.N. experts point finger at North Korea for $281 mln cyber theft, KuCoin likely victim

A preliminary United Nations inquiry into the theft of $281 million worth of assets from a cryptocurrency exchange last September "strongly suggests" links to North Korea - with industry analysts pointing to Seychelles-based KuCoin as the victim of one of the largest reported digital currency heists. A confidential report by independent sanctions monitors to U.N. Security Council members said blockchain transactions related to the hack also appeared to be tied to a second hack last October when $23 million was stolen.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 05:40 IST
U.N. experts point finger at North Korea for $281 mln cyber theft, KuCoin likely victim

A preliminary United Nations inquiry into the theft of $281 million worth of assets from a cryptocurrency exchange last September "strongly suggests" links to North Korea - with industry analysts pointing to Seychelles-based KuCoin as the victim of one of the largest reported digital currency heists.

A confidential report by independent sanctions monitors to U.N. Security Council members said blockchain transactions related to the hack also appeared to be tied to a second hack last October when $23 million was stolen. "Preliminary analysis, based on the attack vectors and subsequent efforts to launder the illicit proceeds, strongly suggests links to the DPRK," the monitors wrote, using North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. They accuse Pyongyang of using stolen funds to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programs to circumvent sanctions.

While the report did not name the victim of the attack, digital currency exchange KuCoin reported the theft of $281 million in bitcoin and various other tokens on Sept. 25. "This must be the KuCoin hack," said Frank van Weert, an analyst with Whale Alert – an Amsterdam-based group which tracks large cryptocurrency movements across the internet. "There were no other significant hacks during that period."

Attempts to reach KuCoin and its chief executive, Johnny Lyu, were not immediately successful. Industry experts said the hackers were trying to funnel the money through decentralized exchanges - which work by arranging individual-to-individual currency swaps - in a bid to bypass centrally-managed trading platforms, many of which had quickly flagged the stolen money as illicit.

"According to sources familiar with both hacks, the attackers exploited 'defi' protocols — i.e., smart contracts that facilitate automated transactions," the U.N. report said. North Korea's U.N. mission in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

KuCoin has previously said that it managed to recover more than 80 percent of the digital currency stolen in September thanks in part to the work of other exchanges who froze the funds as they transited through their respective systems. CEO Lyu has also said that KuCoin had discovered who the hackers were but said that, at the request of law enforcement, it would only be making their identity public "once the case is closed." In an update posted to Twitter last week, Lyu said that the hunt for the suspects was still in progress.

North Korea has generated an estimated $2 billion using "widespread and increasingly sophisticated" cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, the monitors reported in 2019. In their latest report, seen by Reuters on Monday, they said North Korea-linked hackers continued to target financial institutions and virtual currency houses in 2020. "According to one member state, the DPRK total theft of virtual assets, from 2019 to November 2020" was approximately $316.4 million, the report said.

North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions since 2006. They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years. The latest report by the U.N. sanctions monitors also noted "a clear trend in 2020 was that the DPRK cyber actors have been conducting attacks against defense industries around the globe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly's antibody combination receives FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA granted emergency use authorization EUA to Eli Lillys combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.Eli Lillys combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivima...

Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales

Twitter Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street targets for quarterly sales and profit and followed its social media peers to forecast a strong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom. The solid beat, aided by ad product improvemen...

Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is not curr...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are first round. Times local GMT 11 1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021