Left Menu

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flag ship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the report added. Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Russian separatists.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 06:55 IST
UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

British warships will sail for the Black Sea in May amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior naval sources. The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain's NATO allies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/32pc4BK.

One Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will leave the Royal Navy's carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea, according to the report. RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flag ship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the report added.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Russian separatists. Officials at the UK Ministry of Defence were not immediately available for comment.

A ministry spokesman told the newspaper that the UK government was working closely with Ukraine to monitor the situation and continued to call on Russia to de-escalate. "The UK and our international allies are unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", the newspaper quoted the spokesman as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota partners with S African fuel giant Sasol to pioneer hydrogen-powered mobility

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with South African fuel giant Sasol to develop a green hydrogen-powered mobility ecosystem.The two companies announced the plan at an event this week organised by EE Business Intelligenc...

Rugby-Miotti's cool dude approach was key, says Force's Sampson

Coach Tim Sampson credited Domingo Miottis coolness under pressure for his Western Forces last-gasp 31-30 Super Rugby AU win over the NSW Waratahs after the Argentinians late penalty kept his team in contention for a place in the finals rou...

Used electronics trading platform Aihuishou to raise up to $1 bln in U.S. IPO -sources

Chinese secondhand electronics trading platform Aihuishou is aiming to raise 500 million to 1 billion in a U.S. initial public offering by early June, said two people with direct knowledge.The 10-year-old company, backed by online retailer ...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 17, up from 15 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021