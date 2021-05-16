Two held for trying to smuggle polythene bags in J-K's Samba

Two Punjab residents were taken into custody on Sunday for trying to smuggle 16 quintals of banned polythene bags in a mini-load carrier in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Jammu-bound vehicle loaded with potatoes was stopped and searched by a police party at Tapyal near Ghagwal on Jammu-Pathankot highway, resulting in the seizure of 64 sacks of polythene bags which were being transported illegally, a police official said.

Driver Baljinder Paul and owner Jasvinder Singh, both residents of Punjab, were detained and the pollution control department, Samba, was informed for further action, he said.

