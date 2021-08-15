BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh forces on 75th Independence Day
Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
Greetings have poured from all across the world wishing India's 75th Independence Day. Earlier, US President Joe Biden extended wishes to India saying that New Delhi and Washington must show the World that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Guard
- Joe Biden
- Washington
- New Delhi
- Bangladesh
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
N.Korean leader's sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington
New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
U.S. may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico -Washington Post
U.S. may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico -Washington Post