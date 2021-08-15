Left Menu

BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh forces on 75th Independence Day

Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

ANI | Phulbari (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:41 IST
BSF exchanging sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Greetings have poured from all across the world wishing India's 75th Independence Day. Earlier, US President Joe Biden extended wishes to India saying that New Delhi and Washington must show the World that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere. (ANI)

