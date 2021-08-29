Left Menu

Security arrangements tightened across Delhi ahead of Janmashtami

The Delhi Police on Sunday said security arrangements has been tightened across the national capital in view of Janmashtami celebrations, and asked people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. We also urge people who will come out of their homes to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and DDMA guidelines, Biswal said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said security arrangements has been tightened across the national capital in view of Janmashtami celebrations, and asked people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Janmashtami, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, is on Monday. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said adequate security arrangements are in place. ''We have deployed adequate numbers of personnel in all district across the national capital. We also urge people who will come out of their homes to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and DDMA guidelines,'' Biswal said. Senior officers from different districts said they will ask people to strictly follow Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, wear mask and not gather at a public places. Siddhant Sharma (30), a resident of Vivek Vihar in east Delhi, said after the Covid outbreak, they perform 'puja' at home. ''Before the coronavirus pandemic, we used to go to the temples. Since the Covid outbreak, we have been worshipping at our home. We, especially our parents, do not go outside in crowded areas. The situation is not good and in these tough times, staying at home is the safest option,'' Sharma said.

