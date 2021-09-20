Left Menu

Police searching Wyoming national park for Gabby Petito find body

Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her. Laundrie, who lived with Petito in North Port, roughly 70 miles (110 miles) south of St. Petersburg on Florida's west coast, has refused to speak with investigators.

Crews searching Bridger-Teton National park in Wyoming for a Florida woman reported missing earlier this month have found remains "consistent" with her but have not yet formally identified the remains, an FBI spokesman said. Gabby Petito, 22, has not been seen since her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a cross-country trip without her on Sept. 1. Laundrie has been named a "person of interest" in the case.

"We don't have a gender, we don't have identification," Dr. Brent Blue of the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner's office told Reuters. The FBI's Denver office said it will provide an update in Petito's case at 4 p.m. Mountain time. (6 p.m. eastern)

Petito and Laundrie, 23, left New York in June on their road trip, heading west in a white van planning to visiting national parks along the way and documenting the trip on social media. Petito posted her last photo on Aug. 25. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her.

Laundrie, who lived with Petito in North Port, roughly 70 miles (110 miles) south of St. Petersburg on Florida's west coast, has refused to speak with investigators. His family told police on Friday that they had not seen him in three days. Florida police and FBI agents spent the weekend combing a nearby forest area for him.

Petito was last seen leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

