Left Menu

Four drug peddlers held with cannabis, heroin in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:26 IST
Four drug peddlers held with cannabis, heroin in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four drug peddlers were arrested and cannabis and heroin recovered from them on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, officials said.

Police intercepted four suspects at a checkpoint at Sunderpur belt in R S Pura border tehsil, they said.

During their searches, police recovered 310 grams of cannabis and 10 grams of heroin from their possession, they said.

These suspects were later identified as Rattan Lal, Rakesh Kumar alias Kukka, Rahul Kumar and Vishal Kumar. They were arrested and a case was registered against them, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021