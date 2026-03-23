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Kim Jong Un Reappointed: North Korea's Legislative Convenes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been reappointed as president of state affairs, according to state media. The Supreme People's Assembly convened to discuss constitutional amendments and review the country's economic plans. The assembly functions primarily to approve decisions made by the ruling Workers' Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 03:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 03:13 IST
Kim Jong Un Reappointed: North Korea's Legislative Convenes
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reappointed as president of state affairs, as reported by the state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

The first session of the Supreme People's Assembly convened in Pyongyang on Sunday, where discussions centered around constitutional amendments and the election of key leadership roles. This legislative body, known as a rubber-stamp institution, typically meets to formalize policy decisions made at the ruling Workers' Party Congress.

The assembly is also set to review the economic five-year plan introduced at the ninth party congress in February, according to KCNA reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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