U.S. considering full range of tools to respond to crisis in northern Ethiopia -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is considering the full range of tools at its disposal to respond to the worsening crisis in northern Ethiopia, including the use of economic sanctions, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held several high-level meetings on Ethiopia on Tuesday, the State Department said, with Washington and the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom calling on the parties to immediately enter into negotiations toward a ceasefire, end abuses and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

