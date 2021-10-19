Delhi court orders FIR against woman for attempting to poison mother-in-law

A court here has directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against a woman and her relatives for allegedly attempting to kill her mother-in-law by poisoning. Complainant Rita Gupta alleged that her daughter-in-law Swati Gupta, in connivance with her family members, poisoned the milk which she then used to prepare coffee for herself on September 25.

The complainant claimed that her health deteriorated after drinking the coffee and she was rushed to a hospital. Rita Gupta claimed the demand for property ''triggered the dangerous act". The investigating officer (IO), in a status report, stated that a cup with the leftover coffee and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar noted that a cognizable offense is made out and that the pendency of forensic report of the leftover coffee that was allegedly used to poison her, cannot be a ground for non-registration of FIR by the police. "IO should have registered the FIR and then collected the above materials. Be that as it may, since on the face of it, complainant discloses cognizable offense, SHO connected is directed to register the FIR," the judge ordered in an order dated October 18. Rita Gupta, through advocate Amit Sahni, alleged that her daughter-in-law pressured the family to transfer a property in her name which triggered the dangerous act.

She moved the court against the alleged inaction of the station house officer (SHO) Mangolpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the Commissioner of Police to register the FIR on her complaint. Advocate Sahni argued that the police officer is ''duty-bound to register the case on receiving the information disclosing cognizable offence and the genuineness or credibility of the information is not a condition precedent for registration of a case.'' Earlier, Swati Gupta had also filed a complaint alleging that she was forced to undergo an abortion by her husband and his family members in 2017.

In an order dated October 9, the court stayed an order directing the police to lodge an FIR on the daughter-in-law's complaint, noting that no documents regarding the incident were provided by her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)