Left Menu

Delhi court orders FIR against woman for attempting to poison mother-in-law

Advocate Sahni argued that the police officer is duty-bound to register the case on receiving the information disclosing cognisable offence and the genuineness or credibility of the information is not a condition precedent for registration of a case. Earlier, Swati Gupta had also filed a complaint alleging that she was forced to undergo abortion by her husband and his family members in 2017.In an order dated October 9, the court stayed an order directing the police to lodge an FIR on the daughter-in-laws complaint, noting that no documents regarding the incident were provided by her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:23 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against woman for attempting to poison mother-in-law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against a woman and her relatives for allegedly attempting to kill her mother-in-law by poisoning. Complainant Rita Gupta alleged that her daughter-in-law Swati Gupta, in connivance with her family members, poisoned the milk which she then used to prepare coffee for herself on September 25.

The complainant claimed that her health deteriorated after drinking the coffee and she was rushed to a hospital. Rita Gupta claimed the demand for property ''triggered the dangerous act". The investigating officer (IO), in a status report, stated that a cup with the leftover coffee and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar noted that a cognizable offense is made out and that the pendency of forensic report of the leftover coffee that was allegedly used to poison her, cannot be a ground for non-registration of FIR by the police. "IO should have registered the FIR and then collected the above materials. Be that as it may, since on the face of it, complainant discloses cognizable offense, SHO connected is directed to register the FIR," the judge ordered in an order dated October 18. Rita Gupta, through advocate Amit Sahni, alleged that her daughter-in-law pressured the family to transfer a property in her name which triggered the dangerous act.

She moved the court against the alleged inaction of the station house officer (SHO) Mangolpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the Commissioner of Police to register the FIR on her complaint. Advocate Sahni argued that the police officer is ''duty-bound to register the case on receiving the information disclosing cognizable offence and the genuineness or credibility of the information is not a condition precedent for registration of a case.'' Earlier, Swati Gupta had also filed a complaint alleging that she was forced to undergo an abortion by her husband and his family members in 2017.

In an order dated October 9, the court stayed an order directing the police to lodge an FIR on the daughter-in-law's complaint, noting that no documents regarding the incident were provided by her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021