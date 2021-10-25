Left Menu

Students' body stages stir near Delhi Police headquarters over 'rape' of 7-year-old girl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 00:29 IST
Members of student organisation Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Centre for Struggling Women (CSW) staged a protest near the Delhi Police headquarters on Sunday against the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in the city's Ranjeet Nagar area.

They submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of police of Central district, the organisations said in a statement.

The protesters alleged that the police did not help the family members of the rape survivor, who had to run from pillar to post for her treatment.

The girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar on Friday, when she was headed to a place near her residence where food was being distributed for free.

The police arrested the accused, Suraj, who is a resident of Raghubir Nagar.

He was arrested from Kalanaur in Haryana's Rohtak district. The accused was previously arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly harassing a girl within the Khyala police station limits.

