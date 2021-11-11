Left Menu

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:11 IST
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike
  • Country:
  • India

A final-year MBBS student of the Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital at Yavatmal in Maharashtra was allegedly murdered, police said on Thursday.

The incident prompted other students and resident doctors at the government hospital to go on a strike on Thursday.

Ashok Pal (24), who hailed from Thane, was found in a badly injured state near the college's hostel around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, police said.

He was admitted in the accident ward of the hospital where he died. As per the complaint filed by medical superintendent Dr Surendra Bhuyar, first the college authorities thought that Pal had met with accident, but later stab injuries were found on his chest.

Aakash Gofne (21) and Tushar Nagdevte (24), residents of Waghapur in Yavatmal district, were arrested on suspicion, said superintendent of police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil.

On August 30 this year, the accused had been found urinating near the girls' hostel and had had a fight with Pal and other students, as per the college authorities.

Gofne and Nagdevte had allegedly threatened Pal during the incident, the SP said.

Police were looking for another accused, he added.

Following the murder, MBBS students as well as resident doctors and nurses at the hospital went on strike on Thursday.

In-charge dean of the college Dr Milind Kamble said he was tendering resignation as demanded by the protesting students, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021