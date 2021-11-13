Lift operator found dead in Saket Court building

A lift operator was found dead on Saturday on the seventh floor of a building in Saket Court complex, police said. The incident was reported at 9.41 am at Saket police station regarding the body in the court complex, they said. The body was first detected by a sanitation employee named Akash near the fire exit staircase of the building. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar (31), who was a resident of Aligarh district in UP, but was currently living in Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi, police said. Yogesh was an employee of Swastik Electrotech Pvt Ltd in Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, for the past four years, police said. The firm is engaged by the PWD for supply of manpower for maintenance of court complex buildings, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was revealed that Yogesh regularly consumed liquor and other intoxicants, and had not turned up for work in the last 3-4 days. He never remained punctual on his duty, due to which he was taken off the job of lift operator and was assigned other sundry works such as cleaning by his supervisor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and found no signs of foul play or any external injury on the body of the deceased, the DCP said.

The body was sent to AIIMS for the post-mortem and the mother of the deceased was informed about the incident, she said.

A case under section 174 of the criminal procedure code has been lodged, she said.

This is the second incident in a week in which a person has been found dead in court premises.

Earlier on Thursday, a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association.

