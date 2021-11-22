Left Menu

Oman, Qatar sign six cooperation agreements - state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:38 IST
Oman and Qatar signed six cooperation agreements including in the areas of tourism, the military, ports and investment during a state visit by Oman's Sultan Haitham to Doha, the Omani state news agency reported on Monday.

They also signed an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income and capital taxes, the agency added. Qatar's Amiri Diwan said in a press release that the two Gulf countries' sovereign wealth funds also signed an agreement.

Further details on the deals were not immediately available.

