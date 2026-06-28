Tragic Helicopter Crash Near Ras Tanura: Aramco's Investigation Underway

A Helicopter Belonging To Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Crashed On Sunday In Ras Tanura On Saudi Arabias Eastern Coast On The Gulf

A helicopter operated by Saudi oil titan Aramco tragically crashed near Ras Tanura on Sunday, as reported by the state news agency, resulting in the deaths of 14 individuals. The aircraft went down on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, triggering an urgent investigation to uncover the unknown cause of the incident.

In the backdrop of this tragedy, Aramco had only recently resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal after a four-month pause. The resumption aligns with a regional shift among Middle Eastern oil producers who have increased output ahead of a potential interim accord between the United States and Iran.

The mishap occurred at 6 a.m. local time, yet Aramco has not issued a statement in response to immediate queries. Saudi Arabia, known as the world's largest oil exporter, continues to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes while pursuing strategic energy initiatives.