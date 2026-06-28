Helicopter Tragedy Strikes Saudi Oil Giant Aramco

A helicopter owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, killing 14 nationals. The cause remains unknown. The incident follows the resumption of oil loadings at Ras Tanura after a four-month halt. Investigations are ongoing, with multiple authorities involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Helicopter Belonging To Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Crashed On Sunday In Ras Tanura On Saudi Arabias Eastern Coast West Of The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 28-06-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 17:39 IST
Helicopter Tragedy Strikes Saudi Oil Giant Aramco
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A tragic helicopter crash involving Saudi oil giant Aramco occurred on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, claiming the lives of 14 nationals. The cause of the crash remains unknown, as the state news agency reported.

Following a halt of nearly four months, Aramco had just resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf on Friday. Investigations have commenced involving several authorities to uncover the reasons behind the helicopter crash.

This incident unfolds as Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, joins the regional rush to increase oil and gas exports amid a broader diplomatic movement spurred by an interim deal aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

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