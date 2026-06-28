Helicopter Tragedy Strikes Saudi Oil Giant Aramco

A Helicopter Belonging To Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Crashed On Sunday In Ras Tanura On Saudi Arabias Eastern Coast West Of The Strait Of Hormuz

A tragic helicopter crash involving Saudi oil giant Aramco occurred on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, claiming the lives of 14 nationals. The cause of the crash remains unknown, as the state news agency reported.

Following a halt of nearly four months, Aramco had just resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf on Friday. Investigations have commenced involving several authorities to uncover the reasons behind the helicopter crash.

This incident unfolds as Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, joins the regional rush to increase oil and gas exports amid a broader diplomatic movement spurred by an interim deal aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran.