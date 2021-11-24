Left Menu

Union Cabinet likely to approve bill to repeal farm laws today

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws in the meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 07:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws in the meeting on Wednesday, sources said. "Union Cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday, November 24 the withdrawal of the three Farm laws for approval. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws shall then be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session," sources in the government told ANI.

The Government of India has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. (ANI)

