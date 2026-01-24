Left Menu

Courage Meets Claws: Youth's Daring Leopard Encounter Inside Farmhouse

A youth from Odisha’s Cuttack district bravely fought off a leopard intrusion into his farmhouse, using a kitchen knife to defend himself and ultimately killing the animal. The young man, Subhranshu Bhol, sustained multiple injuries and is currently hospitalized. The incident has raised questions about wildlife straying into human habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:01 IST
In an unexpected confrontation at a farmhouse in Odisha's Cuttack district, a youth named Subhranshu Bhol bravely defended himself against a leopard attack using a kitchen knife. The alarming incident, reported on Saturday, resulted in the death of the animal and left Subhranshu with severe injuries.

The incident occurred at Anantaprasad village on Friday night, when Subhranshu heard dogs barking and went outside to investigate. Surprisingly, a leopard sprang into the house, launching a violent attack on him, according to Subhranshu's father, Sudharshan.

Despite being injured, Subhranshu managed to fend off the leopard by repeatedly stabbing it, weakening the animal enough to escape and seek help. Authorities are currently investigating how the leopard ventured into the farmhouse premises.

