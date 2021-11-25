Left Menu

Political stability, peace have been established in northeast: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for focusing on the northeast and said that political stability and peace have been established in the region and asserted that it will play a huge role in the development of the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:40 IST
Political stability, peace have been established in northeast: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for focusing on the northeast and said that political stability and peace have been established in the region and asserted that it will play a huge role in the development of the region. Shah also stated that it is time to invest in the Northeast region and empower it.

While addressing an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) virtually, the Union Home Minister said, "The Modi government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country." "The Northeast region consists of 8 per cent of the Indian landmass. The Northeast region of the country is one of the 18 biodiversity hotspots in the world, which should be promoted," the Home Minister said.

"Political stability and peace have been established in the northeast. This will play a huge role in the development of the region. All state government in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. Elections in the region have also been conducted peacefully," Shah said. He also stated that all the capital cities of Northeastern states have air connectivity now.

"We want to move forward with three E's- 'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler' - in the region. The time has come to invest in the North East region, give a boost to development there and empower the region," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021