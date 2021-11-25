Maha govt discusses situation in violence-hit Amravati, Param Bir return

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday discussed the situation in violence-hit Amravati and the sudden return of senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh to Mumbai at a meeting attended by senior officials and key ministers.

The meeting took place after the weekly cabinet meet.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur, who is the guardian minister of Amravati, were among those who attended the meeting.

Officials said Singh, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning, should have informed the government about his visit.

By not doing so, the former Mumbai police commissioner, who has multiple extortion cases registered against him, faces possible disciplinary action, they said.

On his return to the city, Singh appeared before the crime branch to record his statement in an extortion case filed against him in Mumbai. The government has already started the administrative process to suspend the senior IPS officer, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court.

The situation in Amravati city, which was rocked by violence around two weeks ago, was also reviewed at the meeting, the officials said.

