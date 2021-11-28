Left Menu

CISF seizes country-made pistol, live round from passenger at metro station in Delhi

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized a country-made pistol and one live round from a passenger at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station on Saturday and handed them over to Delhi Metro Rail Police, Kashmiri Gate for further legal action, according to the Security Force.

  • Country:
  • India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized a country-made pistol and one live round from a passenger at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station on Saturday and handed them over to Delhi Metro Rail Police, Kashmiri Gate for further legal action, according to the Security Force. According to the statement by CISF on Sunday, the passenger came at about 11.30 am at Kashmere Gate Metro Station to gain access into the metro system where he was nabbed after the X-ray screening in the X-BIS machine showed an image of a pistol inside his bag.

"The bag was physically checked in presence of the passenger and a country-made pistol along with one(01) live round of 8mm Caliber were found inside the bag," said the statement. The passenger was identified as Ashu Yadav, aged 19, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

However, CISF did not receive a satisfactory reply when they questioned him about the presence of Pistol and live round in his bag. "He could not reply satisfactorily about the presence of Pistol and live round in his bag. He informed that he was unaware about the same," said the statement. (ANI)

