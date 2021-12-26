HP BJP govt’s 4th anniversary: PM to address rally; launch, inaugurate hydro projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a rally in Mandi and inaugurate a completed hydroelectric project besides laying foundation stones of some new ones, including the one pending for the last 30 years, to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the hydroelectric power projects totalling Rs 11,281 crore, the Prime Minister will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet, the PMO said on Sunday.

The investors' meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore, it added.

The Himachal's BJP government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was sworn in on December 27, 2017, in presence of Prime Minister Modi in Shimla ridge Maidan.

Amid the Prime Minister's Monday engagements, the opposition Congress has decided to observe the day as "Virodh Divas" and intends to submit a memorandum to the governor against the alleged misrule, inflation and unemployment in the state.

Noting that Prime Minister Modi has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of the resources available in the country, the PMO statement said, adding that optimally using the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region has been a step in this direction.

''The projects which will be inaugurated and whose foundation stones will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction,'' it added. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji dam project, a project of national importance, conceived for the storage of water of the Giri river in Sirmaur, it said.

The project was made possible due to the Prime Minister's thrust on cooperative federalism when the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year, the PMO said. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri stage-I hydropower project.

The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

Another project for which he will lay the foundation stone is the Dhaulasidh hydropower project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year, the PMO said. Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydropower project.

The 111 MW project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually. Prime Minister Modi is slated to address a public meeting at Paddal ground in Mandi. The state BJP president Suresh Kashyap claimed that at least one lakh people from across the state would attend the rally. HP Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, however, alleged that the government machinery was being misused to gather people to attend the PM's rally. He alleged that the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses have been misused to bring people to the PM's rally which has caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters.

