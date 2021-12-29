Left Menu

Scotch whiskey worth Rs 4 crore seized in Moradabad, 4 nabbed

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:02 IST
Foreign liquor worth Rs four crore was seized during a raid at a warehouse, the district officials said on Wednesday. Sixty bottles of scotch were recovered from a man in Moradabad district during the raid, they said. The man upon interrogation revealed he had purchased the seized scotch whiskey from an ‘overseas’ godown owned by a man named Kunal Chawla, District excise officer RK singh said. A total of 5240 cartons of different foreign brands were seized which were stocked in the warehouse in two trucks and cars, he said.

Four men, identified as Raman, Ranvir, Sunil, and Lalji, who were present there at the time of the raid have been arrested, Singh told PTI.

He said Chawla, the liquor trader, had sold the liquor to prevent paying the excise duty, causing a “great loss” to the government exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

