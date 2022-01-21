U.S.'s Blinken says had frank discussion with Russia's Lavrov
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday were frank and useful, with Washington aiming to determine whether Moscow was prepared to take the diplomatic path to defuse tensions over Ukraine.
Blinken told reporters in Geneva that the United States agreed to share with Russia concerns and ideas in more detail in writing next week, adding that he and Lavrov agreed it was important for the diplomatic process to continue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- United States
- Ukraine
- State
- Lavrov
- Washington
- Geneva
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health secretary to brief EC on Covid situation in poll-bound states
Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP
Saudi-led forces receive distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen- state TV
Punjab BJP chief rejects state govt's probe panel into PM's security breach; alleges Channi is 'ringleader of conspiracy'
Board will come back to you with revised plan: Ganguly to state units after domestic tournaments' postponement