Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken says had frank discussion with Russia's Lavrov

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:35 IST
U.S.'s Blinken says had frank discussion with Russia's Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday were frank and useful, with Washington aiming to determine whether Moscow was prepared to take the diplomatic path to defuse tensions over Ukraine.

Blinken told reporters in Geneva that the United States agreed to share with Russia concerns and ideas in more detail in writing next week, adding that he and Lavrov agreed it was important for the diplomatic process to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022