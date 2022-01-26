Left Menu

Man held for raping, killing girl in Rajasthan

PTI | Japur | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:44 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused strangled the girl after sexually assaulting her on Monday. He then dumped the victim’s body into a well, Takhatgarh Station House Officer Rajendra Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said the accused, Narpat Singh, was arrested on Tuesday, adding villagers present there thrashed him due to which he was injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police and investigating officer Bhomaram said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The accused was arrested under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

The police officer said the parents of the accused were also questioned in connection with the incident and further investigation into the case is on.

