Tragic Family Dispute in Georgia: An Indian National Among Victims

A tragic shooting incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, has claimed the lives of four individuals, including an Indian national. The incident, reportedly tied to a family dispute, occurred early Friday morning, leaving a community in shock and investigators piecing together the grim details.

Authorities identified the suspect as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta, charged with a slew of offenses including malice murder and aggravated assault. The victims were named as Kumar's wife Meemu Dogra, 43, along with Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a distress call in the early hours.

Police disclosed that three children were present during the shooting but managed to hide, unharmed. One child contacted 911, which expedited police response. The Indian Consulate in Atlanta expressed profound grief and promised continued support to the bereaved family, as communities on both sides of the ocean mourn the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)