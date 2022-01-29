Three women held for supplying illicit liquor
Three women were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly supplying liquor illegally in southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.
A total of 527 quarters of illicit liquor have been seized from them, they said.
According to police, during searches in Shaheen Bagh, Amar Colony and Okhla Industrial Area, they found three women involved in illegal trade of liquor.
During questioning, the women disclosed that to earn quick money, they started illegally trafficking liquor, the police said.
The three women, identified as Jyoti, Suman and Sushila, were arrested, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said the three accused used to bring illicit liquor from Faridabad in Haryana and sell it in Delhi at a high price.
A case has been registered against them under the Excise Act, he said.
Police said further investigation in the case is under progress.
