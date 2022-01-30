Left Menu

UK to broaden scope of sanctions it could apply to Russia -Truss

Britain will this week publish new legislation to broaden the scope of sanctions it can apply to Russia in a bid to deter aggression towards Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

30-01-2022
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
Britain will this week publish new legislation to broaden the scope of sanctions it can apply to Russia in a bid to deter aggression towards Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday. "What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions," Truss told Sky News.

"Any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia would be able to be targeted so there will be nowhere to hide for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's oligarchs, for Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state."

