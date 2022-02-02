Man held for knife attack on woman in outer Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 45-year-old woman with a knife while she was buying vegetables in Outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Kamal, resident of a village in Ghaziabad attacked the woman to take revenge from her as he believed that her live-in-partner left him because of the victim, they said.

On Monday, police received an information regarding a woman being admitted at a hospital with alleged history of assault, police said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that on Monday at about 6.30 PM, the victim had gone to a subzi mandi in Sultanpuri for buying vegetables. Thereafter, at about 7:15 PM, she called her son that she was injured and was at hospital under treatment, a senior police officer said.

Based on the statement of the victim's son, a case of attempt to murder was registered, he said.

With the help of CCTV footages, a suspect was seen running away from the subzi market but his face was covered with cap. The team traced him from Sultan Puri area, said Pavinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

''During questioning, accused Kamal confessed his crime and revealed that the accused was living in Sultanpuri where he used to run a fruit stall in subzi Mandi. He came across a lady around two years ago who was also known to the victim That lady had eight-years-old son from her previous marriage but her husband was not living with her, thereafter, accused Kamal became friends with her and both started living together at Indira Puram, Ghaziabad,'' the senior officer said.

Narrating his story, the accused told the officer that in October 2021, the lady with whom he was living with left his house at Indirapuram with her son and did not return.

Kamal suspected that the victim was behind her disappearance. Hence, accused asked the victim regarding her but she refused any knowledge about her. ''Kamal again shifted to Sultanpuri and was seeking an opportunity to settle his account with the victim. He purchased a knife from a bicycle hawker and on Monday, when he saw the victim in Subji Mandi, he attacked her using the knife and ran away,'' the officer said. The accused Kamal has been arrested and weapon of offence has been recovered. The victim's statement has also been recorded where she confirms Kamal was behind the incident, police said.

