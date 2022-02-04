Physical hearing to resume in Madras HC
- Country:
- India
Hearing of cases would be on physical, virtual and hybrid mode with effect from February 7 subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 norms, the Madras High Court Registrar General said on Friday.
''Hearing of cases will be on physical/virutual/hybrid mode, subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocol such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of mask, frequent hand wash etc,'' said a notification issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal.
In view of decline in Omicron variant/COVID cases in Tamil Nadu, the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari issued directions with regard to functioning of the High Court both at the principal seat here and at the Madurai Bench with effect from February 7, the notification said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- COVID
- Omicron
- Munishwar Nath Bhandari
- Madurai Bench
ALSO READ
Mexico posts 278 more COVID-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases
A divided nation: Western Australia stays shut as COVID deaths mount in east
Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas shows due to COVID delays
Canadian provincial leader wants to pause truckers' COVID vaccine mandate
China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low