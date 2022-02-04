Physical hearing to resume in Madras HC

Hearing of cases would be on physical, virtual and hybrid mode with effect from February 7 subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 norms, the Madras High Court Registrar General said on Friday.

''Hearing of cases will be on physical/virutual/hybrid mode, subject to strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocol such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of mask, frequent hand wash etc,'' said a notification issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal.

In view of decline in Omicron variant/COVID cases in Tamil Nadu, the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari issued directions with regard to functioning of the High Court both at the principal seat here and at the Madurai Bench with effect from February 7, the notification said.

