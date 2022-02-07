Left Menu

Belarusian media group says RFE/RL journalist arrested

The Belarusian Association of Journalists says police have arrested a photographer who worked for U.S.-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 02:01 IST
Belarusian media group says RFE/RL journalist arrested

The Belarusian Association of Journalists says police have arrested a photographer who worked for U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The group said Sunday that Ulad Hrydzin had been taken to a pre-trial detention center in the capital Minsk, but that no information was available on charges against him and that his lawyer had not been able to meet with him.

Hrydzin had previously served 11 days in detention for filming one of the protest rallies that arose in 2020 against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after disputed election results gave him a sixth term in office.

Huge protests against Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, persisted for months, but dissipated under a harsh crackdown on dissent. More than 35,000 people were arrested, many of them beaten, and opposition figures either fled the country or were arrested. RFE/RL could not immediately be reached for comment on the report of Hrydzin's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up; Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022