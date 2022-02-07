Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL for removal of illegal police booths from footpaths

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking the removal and demolition of all police booths which have been allegedly arbitrarily and unlawfully constructed on footpaths and roads here.

The petitioner Jan Seva Welfare Society alleged that Delhi Police has illegally constructed police booths on the footpaths and roads in the absence of requisite sanction from the local authorities like municipal corporations, PWD and DDA.

"They (illegally constructed police booths) are hazardous to people who are walking. Pavements should not be encroached upon," the lawyer for the petitioner said.

The counsel for the petitioner unconditionally withdrew the petition after a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that it was "dismissing this with costs".

The petitioner claimed he approached the high court against the "arbitrary and unlawful acts of Delhi Police" and for the protection of the fundamental rights of the pedestrians, including right to life, guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

"Thousands of people (pedestrians) in India have lost their lives while walking on roads. Most of the times, pedestrians are compelled to walk on road just because of the reason being obstruction on the footpaths," the petition said.

"There is hardly 10-20 per cent police booths having lawful electric and water connections. However, in practice, it has been noticed that most of the police booths have all amenities like water connections, electric connections, even ACs and Display Boards etc. It manifestly suggests wrong practice on the part of Delhi Police," it added.

The petition also alleged non-payment of dues for water and electricity usage by the police booths.

The petitioner prayed for fixing the liability on erring government officials who did not take requisite action under the law on the issue of unauthorized police booths and non-payment of water and electricity bills to the concerned authorities by Delhi Police.

