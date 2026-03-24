Tragic Road Incident: Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed by Speeding Car

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a speeding car in Mirzapur. Identified as Shaim, the young boy was attempting to cross the road when the accident occurred.

According to Station House Officer Sube Singh, the high-speed Santro car flung Shaim to a great distance, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. Medical professionals declared him dead at the hospital soon after the incident.

The car driver fled the scene immediately with the vehicle. Police efforts are currently focused on locating and apprehending the driver responsible for this grievous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)