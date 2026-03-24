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Tragic Road Incident: Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed by Speeding Car

An eight-year-old boy named Shaim was killed in a tragic accident after being hit by a speeding car in Asgarpur village. The vehicle's impact threw him to a distance, resulting in fatal head injuries. The driver fled the scene, and police are currently searching for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:21 IST
Tragic Road Incident: Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed by Speeding Car
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  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a speeding car in Mirzapur. Identified as Shaim, the young boy was attempting to cross the road when the accident occurred.

According to Station House Officer Sube Singh, the high-speed Santro car flung Shaim to a great distance, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. Medical professionals declared him dead at the hospital soon after the incident.

The car driver fled the scene immediately with the vehicle. Police efforts are currently focused on locating and apprehending the driver responsible for this grievous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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