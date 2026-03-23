Delhi Police Thwarts Terror Module Recruitment; Key Operative Arrested
Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Harmandeep Singh, an 18-year-old operative linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Singh was involved in recruiting Indian youths for terror activities through social media. This arrest disrupted a remote-controlled terror syndicate targeting vulnerable Indian youth with false promises and prevented potential attacks.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully arrested an operative of a Pakistan-linked terror module, aimed at recruiting Indian youth through social media platforms. The arrest of 18-year-old Harmandeep Singh from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, reveals a coordinated effort to exploit vulnerable young people for propaganda and terror activities.
The investigation highlighted Harmandeep Singh's close connections with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his network. Singh was found in possession of incriminating materials linking him to terror activities, and he claimed involvement in a shooting incident in Delhi, orchestrated by foreign handlers.
Police disclosed that the module operated with a methodical approach, gradually assigning larger roles to recruits. Singh's arrest has exposed and effectively disrupted the network's operations, preventing potential future attacks and continuing efforts to apprehend other network members are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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