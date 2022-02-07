Left Menu

AAP invokes Delhi model of governance in Noida poll campaign

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:01 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday invoked its Delhi model of governance and initiatives of health and education as it sought support for party's Noida assembly election candidate Pankaj Awana.

While addressing a poll campaign here, AAP's Delhi MLA Madan Lal hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over issues of women safety and crime in Noida, which is located on Delhi's border.

''Crime rate in Noida is high and when women are not safe in a big city like Noida then imagine the condition of other places in Uttar Pradesh,'' the MLA from Kasturba Nagar said during a public meeting at Gejha village.

''The AAP has a government in Delhi where it has provided world-class schools, mohalla clinics for free healthcare, 24 hours free-of-cost power supply and potable water supply – all of which are unprecedented work,'' Madanlal said.

Awana, a techie-turned-politician, also attacked the BJP as he asked why Noida was lagging behind in facilities like power supply, roads and water despite being situated next to the national capital.

''Besides these, there is a large number of people who have bought flats but are unable to get them registered and hence deprived of their ownership rights,'' he said.

He added Noida would be developed on the lines of Delhi if he wins the upcoming assembly elections.

Voting in Noida is scheduled on February 10 during the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Results will be announced on March 10.

