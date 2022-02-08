World News Roundup: As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying; After Labour leader hounded, UK PM Johnson under pressure over slur and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying

Mali has accused France's military of deliberately dividing the West African country and of committing espionage during its fight against Islamist militants, in the latest verbal volley that has seen relations spiral in recent weeks. Choguel Maiga, appointed interim Prime Minister following a coup last year, did not provide evidence for his claims, made during a meeting with global diplomats on Monday evening to which the media was also invited. French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

After Labour leader hounded, UK PM Johnson under pressure over slur

After protesters hounded Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy pressure on Tuesday to withdraw a claim that Starmer had failed to prosecute one of the country's most notorious child abusers.

Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his 30-month premiership after a series of scandals including revelations that he and his staff attended Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns.

Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging U.S. reputation - IRNA

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday. "These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Khamenei said without elaborating.

Western donors decry Tunisia's abolition of judicial council

Tunisia's main Western donors voiced "deep concern" on Tuesday at the president's move to dissolve a body tasked with ensuring judicial independence after he seized wide powers last year in a move critics call a coup. President Kais Saied announced his declaration to abolish the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday, a move the body rejected as illegal and an attempt to undermine judges' independence.

Northern Ireland elections won't be held early - minister

Northern Ireland will hold elections to its devolved assembly on schedule on May 5 and the resignation last week of First Minister Paul Givan does not change that, the British minister for the region said on Tuesday. Givan's resignation, in protest at post-Brexit trade rules, had sparked calls by the region's two largest political parties for an earlier vote.

Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China

A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defense ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region on Sunday.

Chinese Embassy defends use of Korean dress in Olympic ceremony

The Chinese Embassy in South Korea on Tuesday defended the use of a Korean traditional costume in last week's Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing, after South Korean politicians and activists criticised what they called "cultural appropriation". A woman wearing what appeared to be a Korean hanbok dress was among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the ceremony.

Former Pope Benedict acknowledges 'errors occurred' in handling of Munich abuse allegations

Former Pope Benedict on Tuesday acknowledged that errors occurred in the handling of sexual abuse cases while he was Archbishop of Munich decades ago but did not directly address allegations in a report that he mishandled four cases. A separate analysis was written by four collaborators, however, contests the specific allegations against him.

Angry Canada truckers block busiest bridge with U.S.; Trudeau faces grilling

Angry Canadian truckers were blocking the busiest crossing with the United States on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to face legislators later in the day to discuss the growing crisis. Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic first arrived in Ottawa on Jan 28 and gradually took over the center of the Canadian capital.

Kremlin denies Putin promised not to hold manoeuvres near Ukraine

The Kremlin denied on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin had promised French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia would stage no further maneuvers near Ukraine for now, pouring cold water on a tentative French assertion of diplomatic progress. Macron, who visited Moscow on Monday, is the highest-ranking Western leader to have met the Russian president since Moscow massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian frontier in what NATO countries fear is preparation for war.

