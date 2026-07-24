Russia's Strategic Advances in Kharkiv
Russian forces have captured the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, indicating a strategic advancement. Additionally, Russia has targeted 27 Ukrainian military vessels over the past week. These developments have yet to be independently verified by Reuters.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that its forces have taken control of the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, marking a key strategic development in the ongoing conflict.
According to the ministry, Russia has also targeted 27 Ukrainian military vessels in the past week, showcasing increased military activity.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield claims, leaving some uncertainty around the reported events.